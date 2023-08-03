Hotel Polurrian in Mullion unveils expansion plans
A Cornwall coastal hotel has submitted plans to expand, which bosses say will build on its legacy and improve it.
The clifftop Hotel Polurrian in Mullion is proposing an extension to provide 15 new suites, spa and pool facilities, and more function room space.
The site is located within an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and Heritage Coast, and is next to a Site of Special Scientific Interest.
A date for any decision by Cornwall Council has yet to be confirmed.
'Striking a balance'
Originally built in 1890, the Polurrian was rebuilt after it was devastated by a fire in 1909.
It was used for an armed forces' officers' mess for RAF Predannack during World War Two, and Hollywood stars Clark Gable and Gene Tierney stayed in 1953 while filming nearby.
The plans, lodged with Cornwall Council, also include a heated swimming pool and car parking spaces being increased from 52 spaces to 80, with 11 electric vehicle charging points, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
All facilities would be open to the local community, and the works were planned to remain in keeping with the hotel's existing Edwardian architecture, it added.
Owner Andrew Long said: "We understand that the hotel has a rich history and architectural features which are cherished by many in our local community.
"It was important for us to strike the right balance by improving our overall high-quality offering while staying true to the building's heritage."
The hotel, which currently has 41 rooms, said that sustainable design and promoting biodiversity were key elements of the overall scheme, with all works planned to take place on previously developed land and existing materials reused wherever possible.
It added that it had been engaging with the local community regarding the proposals, with a public exhibition in February showcasing its plans.