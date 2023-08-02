Devon and Cornwall Police: Ben Humphrey guilty of gross misconduct
A former special constabulary sergeant accessed police intelligence systems for non-policing purposes, a panel has heard.
Ben Humphrey served with Devon and Cornwall Police and had his case heard by a misconduct hearing panel in July.
It found him culpable of gross misconduct and concluded he would have been dismissed, if still serving.
The panel also said Mr Humphrey had not informed the police of a previous county court judgement against him.
On 24 July the panel found Mr Humphrey had breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of Duties and Responsibilities, Confidentiality and Discreditable Conduct.
Between February 2021 and March 2022 the former officer had accessed police intelligence systems 189 times, including looking up an incident called in by his former partner.
He did so while off-duty, and for matters unrelated to policing, the panel said.
Deputy head of professional standards, Det Ch Insp James Stock said: "The force and the public expect all officers and staff to carry out their roles to a high standard and to maintain the standard of expected behaviours.
"In this case, the special constabulary sergeant's actions have fallen below that and as such I agree with the outcome concluded by the panel."
Special constables are unpaid volunteers who have full police powers, uniforms and equipment.