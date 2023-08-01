Boy drowns in holiday park pool near Newquay, Cornwall
- Published
A five-year-old boy has died at a holiday park, police have confirmed.
The boy drowned in a swimming pool at Atlantic Reach Holiday Park near Newquay in Cornwall on Monday.
The death is not being treated as suspicious and the circumstances are being investigated by Devon and Cornwall Police and Cornwall Council Health and Safety.
The holiday park said in a statement its "thoughts are with the family at this time".
The park added it was "committed to supporting our guests and community, as well as our team that provided immediate assistance".
Police said the boy was from Plymouth.
A statement from Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a child at a holiday park in Newquay.
"Police were informed by the ambulance service that a five-year-old boy had drowned in a swimming pool within Atlantic Reach Holiday Park, yesterday afternoon."
The holiday park said in a post on its Facebook page on Monday that its indoor and outdoor pools were closed until further notice.
Cornwall Council has been asked to comment.
Police said a file would be prepared for the coroner.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.