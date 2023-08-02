Closure of substandard road in Bodmin causes 'havoc'
- Published
The closure of a main road has caused "havoc" on and around a housing estate in Cornwall.
Work by developer Wain Homes on Greenvalley Road, Bodmin, to bring the road up to a standard to be adopted by Cornwall Highways, was supposed to be completed by the end of July.
The company said it would now have to remain closed until the end of August.
It added that the road needed to be closed "to allow these works to be carried out safely".
Residents were notified about the initial closure and alternative access arrangements made.
However, Jenny Cruse, the Cornwall Councillor who represents the area, said she had been contacted by "many residents" as the work was causing disruption in the surrounding area, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said.
She said residents had "no notification" of the works being extended after July and it had "caused havoc in the local area".
She also questioned why the work was started just before the busy summer holiday period.
"Common sense doesn't seem to be at the forefront here. There's obviously been a problem," she said.
One resident who did not want to be named told the LDRS: "It's causing a lot of inconvenience... People are ignoring the road closed sign as the traffic is so bad. There is an accident waiting to happen."
Wain Homes said investigations "showed further works were needed and the closure is now until the end of August".
It added: "We are very aware of the wider impact these repairs are having and we are doing everything we can to speed up the project, working with our contractor and the highways department to bring the works to a close."