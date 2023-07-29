Fowey St Fimbarrus Church reverses decision not to hire female vicars
A Cornwall church council's decision to ban women from applying to be the new vicar has been reversed after a new governing body was appointed.
Fowey Parochial Church Council (PCC) passed a resolution in March to advertise for a male priest-in-charge at Fowey Parish Church St Fimbarrus.
But local residents criticised the move as sexist and "profoundly wrong".
As a result, Cornwall church council chairman Andy Virr and two other PCC members stood down.
The newly elected PCC told parishioners a "new season" had begun as it voted unanimously to rescind the male-only job role.
'Misguided and unrepresentative'
The previous decision to advertise for a male vicar to fill its four-year vacancy was "misguided and unrepresentative", it added.
Despite Church of England laws allowing female vicars, the former PCC had insisted the move was "not sexist", adding there was "debate over the roles women play within a church".
It said it welcomed women priests to teach the Bible and lead communion, but wanted a male priest-in-charge.
But the new PCC said it wanted the church to be "accessible to all".
It added it was "keen to recruit the best candidate to meet the needs of Fowey parish church, regardless of gender".
Dawn French, well known for her role as a fictional female clergy member in The Vicar of Dibley, used to live in Fowley.
