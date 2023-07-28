Cornish WW2 veteran celebrates 99th birthday with a party
- Published
A World War Two veteran has celebrated his 99th birthday with a themed garden party.
John Westlake was an RAF fitter/armourer who served in World War Two having signed up just days after his 18th birthday.
His family organised the World War Two-themed garden party in St Tudy.
Speaking at the party he said: "I wish to thank everybody for making the effort to come today."
His daughter, Rita Westlake, said he worked on typhoons during World War Two.
Ms Westlake organised the party to include performers who sang songs from the era and re-enactors.
"I wanted to make it right for him. It's the era he remembers best now as he's getting older, he is reverting to the 1930s and 1940s much more in his thoughts."
