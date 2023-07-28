A30: Woman dies in three-vehicle crash near Hayle
- Published
A woman has died following a three-vehicle crash on the A30 near Hayle, Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed.
Police said a woman in her 30s from the Penzance area died at the scene after the car she was driving crashed at about 19:30 BST on Thursday.
A man in his 20s, from the Falmouth area who was driving a second car, was taken to Derriford Hospital with serious injuries.
Two others in a third car sustained minor injuries, police said.
The next of kin of the woman who died have been informed, officers said.
The road was closed overnight while an investigation was carried out, and reopened at about 07:15 BST on Friday, the police said.
National Highways said one of the vehicles involved had "come to rest" on its roof.
Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said it had sent a crewed fire engine to the scene along with a station manager in a rescue tender, after a 999 call reporting "persons trapped".
It said firefighters had removed one casualty from a vehicle using crash rescue equipment, before handing the scene over to the police.
