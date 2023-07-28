Seagrass Fal Estuary growing trial 'exceeds expectations'
A project attempting to restore climate change fighting marine plants in Cornwall has proved a success in its first year, conservationists have said.
About 4,000 seeds were collected from healthy seagrass meadows in the Fal Estuary in summer 2022 and planted in mudflats.
Cornwall Wildlife Trust said the project had "produced incredible results" and "exceeded expectations".
It said in the future it could lead to the restoration of other estuaries.
The trust added the project was using technology never previously trialled in Cornwall.
What is seagrass?
Seagrass is a flowering marine plant that has the potential to capture carbon from the environment up to 35 times faster than tropical rainforests.
It also provides a habitat for marine life such as juvenile fish and seahorses, cleans surrounding seawater and helps to stabilise the seabed to protect the coast from erosion.
In the UK, approximately 92% of seagrass was lost in the last century, due to pollution, disease, and coastal development.
Additionally, damage from anchoring, moorings and dredging has impacted the country's seagrass beds.
The project, 'Seeding Change Together' has been funded by Seasalt Cornwall, which has donated £150,000 as part of a three-year partnership.
The seeds were planted in the mudflats to test a variety of methods aimed at identifying the most effective ways of restoring and growing seagrass, the trust said.
Sophie Pipe, seagrass project officer at Cornwall Wildlife Trust, said: "I am really pleased to share we have seedlings growing in all three of our planting method trials (hessian bags planted after a seed rotting phase, hessian bags planted with seeds with no rotting phase, and the horizontal rhizome transplant method), which has gone beyond our hopes and expectations for our first year.
"These positive results give us a fantastic foundation to learn and build upon for our next season of planting trials.
"Due to this initial success, we intend to continue to expand on these current methods this year with the addition of two further methods for small scale restoration trials."
