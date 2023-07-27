Record-breaking number of Cornish choughs fledge
A record-breaking number of choughs have fledged from nests in Cornwall, conservationists have said.
The RSPB said about 112 chicks had left nests from across the county.
In 2021, 23 successful pairs raised 66 young, in 2022, 25 pairs raised 71 young and in 2023 39 pairs raised 112 young.
Paul St Pierre, RSPB conservation officer, said the "tide has turned" for breeding choughs in Cornwall.
He said: "One of the primary goals has been to re-establish a link between the chough population in Wales and Brittany, and this year brings us closer than ever to achieving that objective.
"Not all of this year's young will survive to adulthood and raise families of their own, but the higher the number of fledglings that survive each year, the more robust the birds become against extinction in the future."
Conservationists said it was the first time more than 100 chicks had fledged in Cornwall since they recolonised in 2001.
The charity thanked its partners including the National Trust, Natural England, Cornwall Birds, nature-friendly farmers, landowners and "dedicated volunteers" for the breeding success.
Kate Evans, from the National Trust, said: "We are thrilled to be celebrating a nature conservation success in Cornwall, as numbers of choughs go from strength to strength each year.
"It's with great thanks to the dedicated volunteers who give their time to monitoring choughs, helping us to build a picture as the population grows in number and range."
The RSPB said the natural return of wild choughs to Cornwall in 2001 was of "great significance for Cornwall and its people".
The bird features on Cornwall's coat of arms.
