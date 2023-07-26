Motorcyclist dies after crash with tractor at Horningtops
A man has died after a crash between a motorbike and a tractor in Cornwall.
The crash involving a motorcycle and a tractor with trailer happened on the B3252 at Horningtops near Liskeard, at about 21:10 BST on Tuesday, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
Police said the motorcyclist, a man in his 40s from Looe, died at the scene.
The road was closed for about eight hours for a forensic investigation of the scene.
Further investigations are ongoing and officers appealed for anyone with information including dashcam footage to come forward.
