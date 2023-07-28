People in Cornwall asked for opinions on green energy plans
Residents have been asked for their opinions on how to make Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly net zero.
Both Cornwall Council and the Council of the Isles of Scilly have launched a Local Area Energy Plan (LAEP) to decarbonise its energy systems.
The councils plan to develop the project with residents and businesses.
The LAEP has been funded by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero at a cost of £500,000.
Martyn Alvey, cabinet member for environment and climate change at Cornwall Council, said the LAEP would "work towards a secure energy future" for the region.
He said: "It will help us to better understand the impact of our current energy use on the environment around us and how we can use this understanding, not only to decarbonise but to grasp the opportunity, achieve energy security and make our area an exemplar for skills and innovation on the way to net zero."
Both councils said the LAEP would examine the type of technologies and fuels needed and propose required altercations and additions to "help secure affordable energy supplies" for the future.
They said residents, businesses and other energy users would "have the chance to play a key role in developing the project through a range of engagement activities including the setting up of a panel made up of a representative sample of 50 Cornwall and Scilly residents".
Harry Legg, lead member for environment services and climate change at the Council of the Isles of Scilly, said it was "well aware of just how important our transition to a net zero future is".
"We're fully committed to working with our partners at Cornwall Council to ensure this plan works for our unique home, and look forward to engaging with islanders beginning in July."
