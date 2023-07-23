Murder investigation after death of teenager in Bodmin
- Published
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of an 18-year-old, police have said.
Devon and Cornwall Police said there was an altercation at a Bodmin property at just after midnight on Sunday.
A number of people fled the scene, including a seriously injured man who was taken to the town's hospital by a member of the public.
Despite efforts by those present, the local man died in the hospital car park, police said.
Formal identification has yet to take place, but his next of kin have been informed.
A scene guard remains in place within the car park of Bodmin Hospital, which remains open, along with a heightened police presence.
An 18-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary.
The police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward, including people who may have CCTV, doorbell camera and dashcam footage.
In particular covering Wallace Road, Berrycombe Road, and the A389 between Cardell Road and Bodmin Hospital, between 22:00 on Saturday and 01:30 on Sunday.
The force also asked that "people refrain from speculating on social media".