Liskeard play park to become smoke-free zone
- Published
A play park is becoming smoke-free with the help of new signs designed by schoolchildren.
Cornwall Council said Castle Park in Liskeard will officially be a voluntary smoke-free park after an event at the site on Monday.
Similar schemes have launched in Bodmin, Hayle, Illogan, Launceston, Torpoint and Newquay.
The council said the aim was to reduce the number of people smoking around children.
Dr Ruth Goldstein, assistant director of public health at Cornwall Council, said: "No child should have to breathe in second-hand smoke so it's great that youngsters in Liskeard are sending a clear message to smokers about this.
"We know children exposed to smoking are significantly more likely to take up smoking themselves and this event aims to remind adult smokers of their role and responsibilities in creating smoke-free environments for children."
The event on Monday from 11:00 BST will include a free bouncy castle, books, treasure hunt, music and other activities.
Councillor Dr Andy Virr, cabinet member for adults and public health, said: "This is a great event with a really important message. It also builds on the work Healthy Cornwall have been doing with the Liskeard School & Community College this year and with primary schools in Liskeard, to tackle smoking and under-age vaping."