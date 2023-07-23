Former Penlee Lifeboat Station opens to the public
A former lifeboat station that closed after losing eight crew members in a disaster 40 years ago is opening to the public.
The Penlee station was granted Grade II listed status in April and will open to the public on Sunday.
The RNLI crew were lost while attempting to rescue passengers on board a cargo ship in December 1981 - the eight crew of the ship also died.
The station buildings near Mousehole closed from active service in 1983.
An RNLI spokesperson said: "Untouched for 40 years, visitors can experience the station's unique and emotional atmosphere and learn about the former RNLI lifeboat station's history which is now being preserved for the nation after the building was awarded Grade II listed status earlier this year."
The event is free and doors will be open from 11:00 BST until 15:00.
A further open day is planned for 28 August.