New sundial installed at Minack Theatre
- Published
A sundial has been installed at a cliff-top theatre in Cornwall to mark 30 years of performances by a theatre company
London based BROS Theatre Company has been performing at the Minack Theatre near Porthcurno for three decades.
The theatre showed its first performance - Shakespeare's The Tempest - in 1932.
A spokesperson for the theatre said it was important for companies to "feel a sense of belonging" when they visit.
The spokesperson said: "They [BROS Theatre Company] wanted to celebrate the fact that they've been coming to the Minack for 30 years by giving us something and we talked through various options as to what would be appropriate and they wanted it to be that was going to be a physical thing in the garden.
"The sundial just seemed such a really nice idea, because it's such a sunny place."
They added: "The way that Rowena Cade used to etch the names of theatre companies which performed here into the concrete.
"That was the same sort of thing, actually a physical presence, that says this company was here."