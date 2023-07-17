Wales and Cornwall sign agreement aimed at strengthening ties
A new agreement has been signed to strengthen ties between Cornwall and Wales, senior politicians say.
Under it, representatives of Cornwall Council and the Welsh government are to meet at least four times a year "to share best practice".
Subjects to be debated include housing, achieving net zero, rural economies, and culture and language.
The agreement was signed by Cornwall Council leader Linda Taylor and First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford.
Plans for the Celtic Heritage Cornwall-Wales Collaboration Agreement were first discussed after Ms Taylor met Mr Drakeford in February 2022.
Ms Taylor said the agreement, signed on Monday, was "good news for Cornwall and for Wales, and I am delighted we have taken this real step forward".
Mr Drakeford said: "We share many historical, cultural and linguistic ties with Cornwall, and our economies, landscape and our people have many shared characteristics.
"These commonalities enable us to learn from each other in areas which affect our populations."
Meetings were to be held virtually to "minimise the financial and carbon impact of the arrangement", officials said.
