Hopes US treatment can help paralysed horse-rider
A woman who was paralysed in a horse-riding accident is hoping specialist treatment in the US could improve her quality of life.
Rosey Gregory, 20, from St Austell in Cornwall broke her neck after being thrown from a horse in Wales in April 2022.
She spent several months in hospital and is unable to walk.
Her family are now looking to fund new treatment which could help ease some of her symptoms.
The procedure, known as spinal cord epidural stimulation uses electrical currents to partially restore some abilities lost through spinal injury.
"It will not necessarily give Rosey the ability to walk" said Rosey's mother Julia McQuillen-Wright, "but there are so many other things that don't work."
"What the surgery is likely to do is give a return to some, but not all of those things", she said.
"For us, as a family, it's massive."
Ms Gregory said the prospect of getting "things working again" made her feel "nervous but excited".
She said she felt "really grateful" for the support people had given her.
Friends and family have raised more than £50,000 to help with her rehabilitation but now have to find a further £142,000 to fund the operation in the US.
Her twin sister, Scarlett is grateful for all the support they have received since the accident.
She said: "The support system here is amazing. It's something I never ever could have imagined.
"I'm so proud of Rosey in ways that I can't make sense of."