Police officer denies controlling and coercive behaviour
A Devon and Cornwall police officer has pleaded not guilty to controlling and coercive behaviour.
PC Jessica Smith, 32, from Hayle in Cornwall, also denies sending a letter, communication or article conveying a threatening message.
She appeared at Exeter Crown Court, where she pleaded not guilty to both charges.
PC Smith, who is suspended from duty, was initially arrested and bailed in August 2022.
The offences allegedly happened in Cornwall between January 2021 and June 2022.
A trial date has been set for 10 June 2024.
