Former Falmouth School deputy head jailed for sex offences
A former deputy headmaster at a secondary school has been jailed for grooming two vulnerable female pupils before having sex with them.
Terry Burke, now 75, was also safeguarding lead at Falmouth School in Cornwall where he worked for 30 years, Truro Crown Court heard.
Burke, now living in Swindon, was jailed for a total of 18 years after being found guilty of 16 offences.
One of the victims told the court that Burke "stole my childhood".
Emily Pitts, prosecuting, said Burke, who was in his 50s at the time, groomed the two teenagers with attention, gifts and flattery.
The head of history would meet the girls out of school and had sex with them in hotels, at his home and in his car in lay-bys around Cornwall.
Married grandfather Burke told the jury that no underage sex took place with either girl before they were 16 years old and claimed the victims were liars and fantasists.
Both victims said they thought they were in a secret relationship with him and lied to cover it up.
One of the victims said Burke "haunts me daily" and he had left her attempting suicide.
The judge, Mr Justice Saini said Burke probably thought he had gotten away with his crimes.
He told Burke: "You continue to haunt them and each lied to protect you."
Burke was convicted of five counts of indecent assault, four of indecency with a child and two of sexual activity with a child.
He was also found guilty of three counts of sexual activity with a child by a person of in a position of trust and two of causing or inciting child to engage in sexual activity by a person in a position of trust.