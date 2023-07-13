Two arrested on suspicion of rape in Helston churchyard
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of rape after a woman was attacked in a churchyard.
Detectives said the assault happened in the grounds of St Michael's Church in Helston between 02:00 and 03:00 BST on Sunday.
Police have tracked down a couple who came to the aid of the 19-year-old victim during the attack.
Officers are still appealing for CCTV, doorbell, dash or helmet cam footage that could help in the investigation.
Insp Christopher Donald said: "In the early hours of [Thursday] we arrested two men, both in their 30s from Mullion and Helston areas of Cornwall, on suspicion of rape."
The inspector said the force was still appealing to members of the public to get in touch with any relevant CCTV, doorbell, dash or helmet cam footage.
