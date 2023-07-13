King Charles and Queen Camilla meet crowds during visit to St Ives

King Charles arrives in St Ives
King Charles III and Queen Camilla are visiting St Ives

King Charles III and Queen Camilla have been welcomed by crowds in St Ives during a visit to the Cornish town.

The King and Queen toured the Barbara Hepworth Museum and Sculpture Garden, meeting with local artists.

They then heard choristers from Truro Cathedral as they arrived at St Ives Harbour - some of whom sang at the Coronation.

At the harbour they met members of the Cornish community including members of the RNLI team.

The King met choristers from Truro Cathedral on St Ives harbour

They were also introduced to Coronation Champions who were recognised earlier this year for their voluntary efforts.

It is the first time the couple have visited the county since becoming King and Queen.

The King and Queen toured the Barbara Hepworth Museum and Sculpture Garden during their visit to the Cornish town
The King and Queen have been meeting key figures from the local artistic community of St Ives
The King and Queen also toured the gardens at Barbara Hepworth museum
The King and Queen planted a shrub in the garden at the Barbara Hepworth museum
People lined the street in St Ives Harbour ready to meet the King and Queen
The King and Queen will meet with members of the local RNLI team during their visit to St Ives

