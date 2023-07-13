King Charles and Queen Camilla meet crowds during visit to St Ives
King Charles III and Queen Camilla have been welcomed by crowds in St Ives during a visit to the Cornish town.
The King and Queen toured the Barbara Hepworth Museum and Sculpture Garden, meeting with local artists.
They then heard choristers from Truro Cathedral as they arrived at St Ives Harbour - some of whom sang at the Coronation.
At the harbour they met members of the Cornish community including members of the RNLI team.
They were also introduced to Coronation Champions who were recognised earlier this year for their voluntary efforts.
It is the first time the couple have visited the county since becoming King and Queen.
