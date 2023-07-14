Force puts on extra patrols for summer in Cornwall
- Published
Tourist hotspots in Cornwall will be targeted with extra police patrols this summer.
Devon and Cornwall Police's summer policing begins this weekend and includes extra foot, bike and e-bike patrols in villages, towns, resorts, beaches and inland open spaces.
An additional 800 hours' worth of patrols have been funded by the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner.
The county expects 4.8 million staying visitors in the summer months.
The figures from Visit Cornwall also suggest there will be 14 million day visitors.
Ch Supt Ben Deer, commander of Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Police, said: "Tourism is an important part of Cornwall's economy, and we very much welcome visitors to the county who respect our community and places..
"We encourage the public to enjoy the environment, sea, and scenery safely and respectfully whilst they spend time here.
"Like our partners, businesses and communities we are prepared for a busy summer and will work hard to deliver a quality service."
Alison Hernandez, Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, said: "Our uniquely beautiful surroundings are a huge draw to holidaymakers and day-trippers.
"While this is great news for our businesses and a welcome boost to our economy, it also means particular challenges for a police force which receives no extra money from central government to cope with what equates to a 6.8% increase in population."
She said: "It is wrong that I have to use local council tax payers' money to help Devon and Cornwall Police cope with the added pressure of summer and keep communities and visitors alike safe.
"As a result I will continue to make the case that Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly are worthy of additional central government investment so we can maintain the force area as one of the safest in England and Wales."
The BBC has asked the PCC for the cost of the extra patrols.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.