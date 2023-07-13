Safety warning as crews tackle large Bugle barn fire

Bodmin fire engineCornwall Council
Two crews from Bodmin are among among those on the scene of a large barn fire

Five crews are tackling a large barn fire and nearby residents are being advised to keep doors and windows closed.

Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said it received 999 calls at about 04:15 BST on Thursday, to reports a barn was alight at Lockengate near Bugle.

It said residents should "keep doors and windows closed due to a smoke plume from large barn fire in the village".

The smoke is "lying low to the ground and not dispersing", it added.

Five pumping crews from Bodmin, Wadebridge and St Austell have been joined by specialist units from St Mawes, Falmouth, Saltash and Launceston at the scene.

A water carrier from Wadebridge is also there and Cornwall Council said crews were "making good progress".

