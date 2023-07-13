Key road for new Langarth Garden Village under way
Work has begun on building a new road that will connect all the developments at Langarth Garden Village.
Cornwall Council described the start of construction of Fordh Langarth as a "key milestone for the project".
As well as connecting all the developments, it will provide a route from the A390 through Langarth to the Royal Cornwall Hospital at Treliske.
Up to 3,500 homes may be built over the next 25 years at the site west of Truro.
The project, one of 14 garden villages proposed by the government, received outline planning permission in April 2022.
During the past few months enabling works along the A390, site fencing, and vegetation clearance have been carried out.
When complete, the road will be connected to the A390 via a new junction.
Key infrastructure
The construction of Fordh Langarth is due to be completed by March 2025. During this time - assuming the necessary applications are approved - work will begin on constructing other elements, including the new primary school and the first phase of housing.
"This is a key piece of infrastructure for the development of the garden village," said Olly Monk, Cornwall Council cabinet portfolio holder for housing and planning.
"We said at the beginning that we would be bringing forward key infrastructure such as this, as well as schools, community buildings and open and green spaces.
"We have been very clear that we are committed to delivering the masterplan as intended."
Steve Worthington, Cormac project director, said: "After several years of Cormac preliminary and detailed design, it has been fantastic to finally commence the enabling works and construction phase on site.
"The project is on programme and progressing well."
