Three men charged with attempted murder after an incident in Redruth
Three men have been charged with two counts of attempted murder each after a serious incident in Redruth.
Two men were injured in the incident in the Drump Road area on Thursday evening.
The men have also been charged with aggravated burglary.
Devon and Cornwall Police said they were Gavin Smale, 43 of Fore Street in Redruth, Paul Amoah, 38, from Camborne, and Lee Mitchell, 28, of Tresaderns Road in Redruth.
They are due to appear at Truro Magistrates' Court later.
A man in his 30s from Redruth was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and has been bailed until 10 October, pending further inquiries.
