Traffic police stop tourist caught doing 107mph on way to Cornwall
- Published
An "eager" driver trying to get to Cornwall has been caught by police doing more than 100mph (160km/h).
Officers from a Devon and Cornwall Police road safety team tweeted a speed display showing a vehicle doing 107 mph (172 km/h) on Friday night.
Although officers did not say where the driver was caught, they did reveal it was a holidaymaker on an A road.
The driver would have to make second trip to the area "to speak to our magistrates", they added.
