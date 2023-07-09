Drivers warned as Penryn cafe fire covers roads in smoke

A fire engine
Two fire crews have been sent to the scene in the town near Falmouth

A fire in a cafe in Cornwall has resulted in drivers being told to avoid the area because of smoke blowing across roads.

Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service (CFRS) said the blaze broke out in the premises on Commercial Road, Penryn, near Falmouth, on Sunday morning.

Two crews from Falmouth have been sent to the scene.

CFRS said: "Please avoid Commercial Road if possible due to large amounts of smoke covering the carriageway."

This Twitter post cannot be displayed in your browser. Please enable Javascript or try a different browser.View original content on Twitter
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
Skip twitter post by Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service

Allow Twitter content?

This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy and privacy policy before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.