Drivers warned as Penryn cafe fire covers roads in smoke
A fire in a cafe in Cornwall has resulted in drivers being told to avoid the area because of smoke blowing across roads.
Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service (CFRS) said the blaze broke out in the premises on Commercial Road, Penryn, near Falmouth, on Sunday morning.
Two crews from Falmouth have been sent to the scene.
CFRS said: "Please avoid Commercial Road if possible due to large amounts of smoke covering the carriageway."
