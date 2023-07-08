Redruth shooting: Third arrest after two hurt in incident
- Published
A third man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a shooting in Cornwall.
The incident happened in the area of Drump Road, Redruth, at about 18:30 BST on Thursday.
A man was shot in the back and another man had suffered a head injury.
A man in his 20s from Redruth has been taken into police custody. Two other men, aged in their 30s and 40s, remain in custody after police were given extra time to hold them.
The shot man was taken to hospital with injuries which were being treated as life-threatening.
He remains in intensive care in a stable but critical condition, police said.
The man who suffered a head injury was later released from hospital.
Supt Ian Thompson, of Devon and Cornwall Police, said inquiries were continuing at pace but added they were not seeking anyone else in connection with the incident.
"The community will continue to see a high-visibility police presence around the area over the coming days whilst our investigation is ongoing," he said.
"We believe this is an isolated matter and that those involved are known to each other.
"However, it is vital that the public work with us and share information.
"We would like to hear from anyone with dash-cam, doorbell or CCTV footage of the area from Thursday afternoon that could assist us."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.