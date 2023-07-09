A30 upgrade in Cornwall nominated for engineering award
The scheme to upgrade one of Cornwall's busiest roads has been nominated for an engineering award.
The A30 project started in 2020 and the 8.7-mile (14km) upgrade is expected to be completed by spring 2024.
It is one of 14 schemes across the South West to be nominated for the ICE Civil Engineering Awards 2023.
Another scheme nominated is in Newlyn, where specially designed eco-boulders were put in place to improve marine biodiversity.
The awards website calls the A30 stretch between Carland and Chiverton Cross "the last piece in the puzzle" for "the backbone of the county".
It is the last section of single carriageway between the M5 in Exeter and Camborne.
The completed phases of the £330m project have been entered for the awards, which aim to raise the profile of civil engineering in the region.
Miranda Housden, ICE South West regional director, said: "The People's Choice Award is a great opportunity to promote civil engineering to the public and celebrate the hard work that civil engineers engage in to benefit the region's communities."
The Newlyn project is a pilot scheme, testing the use of 88 eco-blocks as a marine-friendly form of coastal defence.
The second phase of the Dawlish sea wall scheme that has created a new public space has also been nominated, along with the Forder Valley Link Road in Plymouth.
A full list of the nominees is available here.
The public can vote for the People's Choice Award online, until 29 August.