Redruth: Two arrested after suspected shooting and attack
- Published
Two men have been arrested after a suspected shooting and assualt in Cornwall.
The attack happened in the area of Drump Road, in Redruth, Cornwall, at about 18:30 BST on Thursday. Police found two men injured at a property, and one remains in a critical condition.
A man in his 40s, from Redruth, and a man in his 30s, from Camborne, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
Both men remain in custody.
Police said a man who was believed to have been shot remains in intensive care and in critical condition.
A second man, who suffered a head injury from a weapon, has been released from hospital and his injuries are "not as serious as first feared".
Police said the arrested men awaited questioning.
Supt Ian Thompson said: "There has been a major policing response to yesterday's incident and the residents of Redruth can expect to see a heightened police presence in the area for the coming days.
"Whilst we believe this is an isolated matter where those involved are known to each other, it is vital that the public work with us and share information.
"We would also like to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam, doorbell or CCTV footage of the area for yesterday afternoon."
Emergency services including armed units and a police helicopter attended the scene on Thursday.
Cornwall Council member for Redruth, Connor Donnithorne, said: "It's a very tight-knit community, especially in that part."
