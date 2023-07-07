Redruth: Two arrested after suspected shooting and axe attack
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a suspected shooting and axe attack in Cornwall.
Devon and Cornwall Police said officers were called to the area of Drump Road in Redruth, Cornwall, at about 18:30 BST on Thursday to reports of two men injured in a property.
The force said a man in his 40s, from Redruth, and a man in his 30s, from Camborne, were arrested on on suspicion of attempted murder.
Both men remain in custody.
Officers said one of the injured men had a suspected gunshot wound to the back and was being treated as life-threatening.
The man who had had reportedly been assaulted with an axe, had a serious head injury, they added.
Police said the arrested men awaited questioning.
"Police continue to appeal for information which may assist our enquiries, including dashcam and CCTV footage in the area," the force said.
Emergency services including armed units and a police helicopter attended the scene on Thursday.
Cornwall Council member for Redruth Connor Donnithorne, said police told him there would be additional patrols in the area.
"It's a very tight-knit community, especially in that part," he said.
"I am led to believe there will be extra resource in Redruth with more patrols obviously given the seriousness of the assault."
