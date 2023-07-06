Men injured in suspected shooting and axe attack
- Published
Two men are in hospital following a suspected shooting and axe attack.
Police said they were called to the area of Drump Road in Redruth, Cornwall, at about 18:30 BST on Thursday to reports of two men injured in a property.
One man had a suspected gunshot wound to the back which police said was being treated as life-threatening.
A second man had a serious head injury after reports he had been assaulted with an axe.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the two men had been taken to hospital.
The force added emergency services including armed units and a police helicopter remained in the area at this time and "the incident is ongoing".
Det Supt Jon Bancroft, Senior Investigating Officer, said: "Detectives and specialist officers are deployed to support our initial investigation and we will provide further information in due course.
"I would urge anyone with information which may assist our enquiries, including dash-cam and CCTV footage in the area, to get in touch and report it to us."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.