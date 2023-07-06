St Blazey: Man with serious injuries rescued from mineshaft

Devon and Cornwall Police Headquarters sign
Police were among the emergency services called to the incident in St Blazey

A seriously injured man has been airlifted to hospital after he was rescued from a mineshaft in Cornwall.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to "reports of concern for a man who was in a mineshaft" in St Blazey, on Thursday.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said the man had suffered "a number of serious injuries".

"He is going to be taken to hospital by air ambulance. Emergency services remain in the area at this time."

