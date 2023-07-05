Chiverton Cross: Traffic lights installed to help ease congestion
Traffic lights have been installed on a section of the A30 undergoing roadworks in Cornwall to help ease congestion.
It comes after an increase in traffic at Chiverton Cross since the removal of an old roundabout last month.
Drivers have complained of "horrendous traffic" and "unhelpful directions" after recent major work.
National Highways said two sets of lights and additional signage had been added to the A30 westbound entry to the new interchange.
Highway managers said the traffic lights would be operational on weekdays from 07:00 to 19:00, with "scope for weekend operation too".
Neil Winter, senior project manager, said construction on a new flyover at Chiverton Cross would begin later this year.
He said: "Following the opening of the new Chiverton interchange, we're aware that there has since been additional congestion in comparison to the old Chiverton roundabout.
"This is a temporary layout, and it is the first stage in delivering a new grade separated junction with a flyover to be constructed later this year, which will separate A30 traffic from local traffic.
"While there has been some improvement as drivers have got used to the new, temporary layout, we are aware that there remains more congestion than usual and are looking at easing traffic flows, particularly those in the westbound direction."
Mr Winter said National Highway would continue to monitor congestion and "do what we can" to minimise it during the "major highway upgrade".
The work is being carried out as part of a £330m scheme to convert the section of the A30 from Carland Cross to Chiverton Cross, near Truro, into a dual carriageway.