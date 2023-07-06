Falmouth Cringe festival returns to Cornwall
- Published
A "fringe-style" comedy festival is returning to Cornwall for four days.
Falmouth Cringe is a community based festival, organisers said, and will welcome acts such as BAFTA award winner Spencer Jones and comedian Tim Key.
Organisers said tickets for events ranged from £5 to £15 and would offer family-friendly performances.
Franciska Earle, co-director of Falmouth Cringe, said she looked forward to "seeing everyone together again".
The first Falmouth Cringe was held in June 2022 and brought together 30 comedians.
Ms Earle said: "Our inaugural Cringe was such a major success and this year, we're extending what we do with this range of family friendly sketches and shows.
"We believe in making comedy accessible to all, and these performances most certainly exemplify the spirit of our festival, appealing to everyone whether little or big."
The festival will take place from Thursday to Sunday, with other performers including comedian Shaparak Khorsandi, comedian Josh Berry and Tiktok star Tatty Macleod.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk