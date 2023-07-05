Abandoned boat Durandal in Truro River is removed
- Published
A wrecked boat which has been lying abandoned for many years is being removed from a river in Cornwall.
The Durandal is being taken away from the Truro River, near Boscawen Park, by Cornwall Council's maritime service.
It is believed to have been a former house boat which was abandoned a number of years ago, the Port of Truro said.
A port spokesperson said it was funding the demolition and removal, and it would cost up to £50,000.
They added that this was not taxpayers' money, but from a ring-fenced account raised from harbour users' charges.
Two other abandoned boats were disposed of at Penzance Harbour last week, and five vessels were removed from the Port of Truro at Lighterage Quay, Newham, earlier this year.
In May 2021, authorities warned that abandoned boats were costing hundred of thousands of pounds to clear away.
Work started to remove the Durandal on Tuesday morning and was it due to be completed by Wednesday afternoon, managers said.
The action has been taken after attempts to contact the vessel's owner failed.
A previous attempt to remove the vessel failed as "the method was found unsuitable for the ground conditions and work stopped", the Port of Truro said.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.