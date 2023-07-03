Cornwall's Skinner's Brewery to continue traditional brews
One of Cornwall's most prominent breweries is to continue its best-known brews, bosses say.
Skinner's Brewery, based in Truro, went into administration in 2022.
A buyer was found in January, but it was not known how the business would continue, even though its brands and trademarks formed part of the sale.
Bosses said the firm would continue to make its best-known drinks, and they would be available in Devon and Cornwall via its distributor.
New company director Louis Simpson said was a "real honour" to be able to take over.
He said its Betty Stogs and Lushingtons brands were to continue, with the team deciding to go back to the 2008 recipe for Betty Stogs.
He added: "When I was 18 and drinking Betty Stogs in Newquay, I didn't expect that one day I'd own Skinners, and it's incredible."
Other brands from the brewery that were continue included Porthleven, Cornish Knocker, Hops 'N' Honey and Penny Come Quick, the company said.
Skinner's formally entered administration on 6 October 2022, 25 years after it was set up.
As with many companies in the hospitality sector, it was hit hard during the coronavirus pandemic, although it raised £150,000 through a crowdfunder campaign to open a bar at the brewery.
Founder Steve Skinner said in a statement when the company was going under: "Our strong hope is that a buyer can be found, and that the brewery in some form will continue to be part of life in Cornwall for many years to come."
According to Companies House, Skinner's employed 35 people in 2021.
The BBC has asked what the current number of employees is.
