UK lithium mining announced in Cornwall
The mining of battery-grade lithium carbonate - a key component in electric cars - has been announced in Cornwall.
The joint venture between china clay company Imerys and British Lithium aims to operate the UK's "leading lithium hub" within five years.
Their target is to to supply 500,000 electric cars with the component per year by the end of the decade.
The development, in the St Austell area, could potentially create at least 300 direct jobs, the companies said.
It is estimated that there are enough resources that the life of a mine could exceed 30 years and produce 20,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent per year.
This would meet roughly two-thirds of Britain's estimated battery demand by 2030.
Mining heritage
A spokesperson said drilling and exploration had been carried out since 2017 and a process and pilot plant had been developed.
The project has received financial support from Innovate UK and the Automotive Transformation Fund, a program to support the electrification of vehicles and their supply chains in the UK.
Alessandro Dazza, CEO of Imerys, said the venture would build on Cornwall's "centuries-old mining heritage", while Roderick Smith, Chairman of British Lithium, described it as a "key milestone" for both the companies and the lithium battery industry.
Kemi Badenoch, business and trade secretary, said: "This joint venture between Imerys and British Lithium will strengthen our domestic supply of critical minerals, which is vitally important as we seek to grow the UK's advanced manufacturing industry and help create the jobs of the future."
Cornwall has a rich mining heritage that has supported numerous industries.
In the 1870s, it boasted 2,000 tin mines and was a world leader in tin production but within half a century the industry was almost dead due to foreign competition.
It also produced half the world's china clay in the early 20th Century, which was used to produce the finest porcelain and pottery.