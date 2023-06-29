UK lithium mining announced in Cornwall
The mining of battery-grade lithium carbonate - a key component in electric cars - has been announced in Cornwall.
The joint venture between china clay company Imerys and British Lithium aims to operate the UK's "leading lithium hub" within five years.
Their target is to to equip 500,000 electric cars per year by the end of the decade.
The development, in the St Austell area, could potentially create at least 300 direct jobs, the companies said.