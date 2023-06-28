Wadebridge petrol station couple's murderers begin appeal
Two brothers convicted of murdering a couple in 2003 have begun an appeal against their convictions.
Lee and Robert Firkins were found guilty of murdering Graham, 60, and Carol Fisher, 53, at their petrol station near Wadebridge in Cornwall.
Both men, who appeared at the start of a two-day hearing in London via video link, have maintained their innocence.
The hearing, before three judges, is due to conclude on Thursday, with a ruling expected at a later date.
The brothers' trial was told the couple were shot after being bludgeoned with a sledgehammer during a Bonfire Night raid at their home in Perch.
They denied murder but were handed life sentences with a minimum term of 26 years in February 2006.
Both maintained their innocence and unsuccessfully attempted to bring an appeal in 2008.
However, in 2020 the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) referred both convictions to the Court of Appeal, finding there was a "real possibility" that their convictions could be quashed.
Appeal judges were told the prosecution case heavily featured evidence from a man who could only be identified as "Z", claiming he heard a confession from Robert Firkins.
Sarah Elliott KC, for Robert Firkins, told the court they had "expert medical evidence showing that not only is Z a liar, he is a compulsive liar, it is a pathological lying, it is a medical condition".
Opposing the appeal, Crown Prosecution Service barrister William Boyce KC told the court in a written submission that "expert opinion regarding the reliability of Z which has been generated since trial is not such as to cause the convictions properly to be considered to be unsafe".
Mr Boyce continued: "It may be noted that Z has never sought to withdraw his account of the confession, nor has he ever said that it was untrue."