Calls to remove Cornwall-Devon Tamar tolls
- Published
There are calls to remove tolls on a bridge and ferry service which connects Devon and Cornwall.
The Tamar Bridge connects Plymouth and Saltash, while the ferries connect the city and Torpoint.
Business owner Ben Ruby says his firm spends about £1,000 a month on fees to cross the River Tamar.
Later, Conservative MP for south-east Cornwall, Sheryll Murray, will meet the transport secretary to raise the issue of pricing.
'Hitting us hard'
Cornwall Council and Plymouth City Council jointly own the bridge and ferry.
Currently, people pay from £2.60 to cross - or from £1.30 with a TamarTag discount - with prices rising depending on the weight of the vehicle.
On 1 January, a toll increase of 30% came in, which was approved by the transport secretary.
Mr Ruby, who is the director of Saltash business A&B Potatoes and already gets the discount, said: "With the constant rise in costs, [the toll] is making it difficult. It's not helping the business.
"I think that a subsidy for local businesses should happen because it's hitting us harder than ever."
He said: "I think in the ideal world we need to get rid of the tolls on the bridge or... local businesses need to be helped with the tolls."
'Fair deal'
A spokesperson from Tamar Toll Action Group said tolls for numerous bridges across the country had been abolished.
"We are seeking a fair deal for the people of Plymouth and Cornwall and asking the portfolio holders at the two responsible councils to work with us.
"Our goal is abolition of the tolls to cross the Tamar by bridge or by ferry."
Resident Brenda Garner, from Saltash, said: "I don't think they are ever going to lose [the tolls] completely.
"There's always going to be an issue with whether we should pay anything because they've got the upkeep of it, but I do think, especially for local people, it would be nice to have a bigger reduction on what we pay."
A spokesperson from operator Tamar Crossings said: "A discount of 50% is offered through the TamarTag scheme, moderating the cost of crossing for those who use it most.
"Over 60% of paid crossings use the TamarTag scheme, and over 90% of TamarTag accounts are registered at Plymouth or Cornwall addresses."
Councillor Martin Worth, from the Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry Joint Committee, said how the crossings were funded had "been a challenge" for 60 years.
He said it was "such an important thing for the people of south-east Cornwall and Plymouth".
"What we can't do is go with a begging bowl [to the government], we have to give a proposition that secures a long-term future.
"It's something we've been investigating for a significant period of time."
Mr Worth added that in September the joint committee would set out its approach to government.
The Department for Transport said "any decision to raise or lower tolls would be for the relevant local authorities".
It added: "We recognise there are pressures on the finances of Tamar Crossings and continue to work with councils to explore legislative options that could help to put the crossing on a more stable financial footing."