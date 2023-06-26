Torpoint Ferry back to full strength following refit
- Published
A ferry service is back at full strength after a major refit to one of its vessels.
The Plym is one of the three Torpoint ferries, serving passengers travelling between Plymouth and Torpoint, Cornwall.
The car-and-passenger vessel was taken out of service at the end of April for a "complex project" to maximise its life.
Ferry operator Tamar Crossings thanked passengers for their patience.
The company says it is the world's biggest and busiest chain ferry service and the UK's busiest inland waterway ferry crossing, carrying 8,000 vehicles and 1,500 pedestrians each day.
David List, general manager, said: "The refit has been a very complex project, and everyone involved with the project has worked exceptionally hard to complete the work and get the ferry into service."
Mr List said the refit included a mandatory dry docking to allow a survey of the underwater hull to ensure it would last a further five years.
The vessel was repainted above and below the waterline.
Tamar Crossings operates the ferries 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
The company said most maintenance was carried out while the vessels are afloat or during off-peak periods.
Each of the three ferries undergoes a full refit every five years. Tamar is scheduled for its refit in April 2024, with Lynher due in April 2025.
The Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry are jointly owned by Plymouth City Council and Cornwall Council, with the operation of the service overseen by a governing committee comprising councillors from both local authorities.
The crossings are operated together as a single business which does not receive any financial subsidy from either of the two councils or from central government.
The service is entirely self-financed through the tolls charged.
