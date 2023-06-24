Cornwall's largest ever military parade to take place
Thousands of visitors are expected in Falmouth as the largest military parade ever held in Cornwall takes place.
The parade forms a central part of the national event for Armed Forces Day, being held in the county for the first time.
About 1,100 service personnel and bands will parade through the town centre from 11:00 BST.
They will be accompanied by fly-pasts from the Red Arrows, Navy Merlin helicopters and an Avenger.
Celebrations started on Friday with dozens of school children invited to explore a military village.
The event is expected to generate up to £7m for the local economy with about 100,000 visitors.
The parade starts at the zebra crossing point on Killigrew Street.
It will then proceed along Market Street, Church Street and Arwenack Street, past the first military village zone, to take the salute at the dais on Bar Road.
Later in the day, the RAF Falcons will perform a parachute drop over Pendennis Castle and Falmouth Bay with a further two hours of air displays later in the afternoon.
Cornwall Council advises people not to drive to Falmouth, aside from residents and those who work there.
There is a park and ride service based at Falmouth University's Tremough campus in Penryn.
Falmouth train station is closed on Saturday, but Penryn, Falmouth Docks and Penmere stations remain open.
