Cornwall hosting national Armed Forces Day
- Published
Cornwall is preparing to host the national celebrations for Armed Forces Day for the first time this weekend.
Falmouth is holding a series of events including a military parade, marching bands, live music, ﬂying displays and ﬁreworks on Saturday.
From 11:00 BST on Saturday, about 1,100 service personnel and bands will parade through the town centre.
Cornwall Council said it would be the largest and longest military parade ever held in the county.
The parade will be accompanied by fly-pasts from the Red Arrows, Navy Merlin helicopters and an Avenger.
At 14:20 on Saturday, the RAF Falcons will perform a parachute drop over Pendennis Castle and Falmouth Bay with a further two hours of air displays later in the afternoon.
Aircraft will include the Red Arrows, The Black Cats, Hurricanes, Spitfires, Lancasters, Typhoons, Chinooks and Merlins.
Cornwall's bid to stage the event was accepted last year and it has been estimated it will bring £5.5m and £7m to the local economy with about 100,000 visitors.
The council said: "It is expected to be one of the most stirring and evocative programmes of public shows ever staged in Cornwall - its backdrop the world's third largest natural harbour and Henry Vlll's sea fort Pendennis Castle."
Councillor Louis Gardner said: "The people of Cornwall will never have seen anything quite like this, on such a vast scale. We will even have the naval frigate HMS Richmond docked at County Wharf and giving tours to schools and the public.
"To round off an unforgettable Saturday, and to express our gratitude to service personnel, veterans, cadets, reservists and their families, there will be a rousing Proms-style concert and firework tribute at Pendennis Castle."
Throughout Saturday, a Military Village will be open to demonstrate current military equipment at two sites; Grove Place Car Park and the National Maritime Museum Cornwall Car Park.
The military parade starts at 11:00 from the zebra crossing point on Killigrew Street.
The parade will then proceed along Market Street, Church Street and Arwenack Street, past the first military village zone, to take the salute at the dais on Bar Road.
There will also be more than 60 military and associated charities, exhibitors and sponsor stalls primarily located at Church St Car Park.
Exhibitions and live music will take place throughout the weekend at a number of locations.
On Sunday there will be a Thanksgiving service and a cycling challenge setting off from Pendennis Head car park at 09:00.
Mr Gardner said: "Everywhere you look there will be memories to be made, and photos to be captured. You're going to want to join us, but remember that on Saturday you should use public transport or the special Park and Ride from the university campus at Tremough. That way everyone gets an easy journey, and the best view."
The latest information on all the events can be found at armedforcesday.cornwall.gov.uk.