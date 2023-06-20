Cornwall school staff receive suicide prevention training

The chief executive of Papyrus, Ged Flynn, said: "Surely every teacher would choose to help and support our children rather than pick-up the pieces when young lives are lost to suicide and families and friends are left shattered."We thank dedicated teachers and non-teaching staff who support children in emotional distress every day. We're not asking them to do more, we're asking them to do things differently. "Instead of trying to fix a child who is struggling with life, listen to them. Talk to them, don't shy away from using the word suicide, reassure them, let them know that they are not alone and that help is available."