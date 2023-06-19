Chiverton Cross: A30 reopens after major work

Chiverton Cross
Chiverton Cross during major road works over the weekend
By Andrew Segal & Brodie Owen
BBC News

Two major roads in Cornwall have reopened after three days of closures.

The A30 from Scorrier junction to Boxheater reopened at about 07:00 BST after it closed on Friday night for major changes at Chiverton Cross roundabout.

The A390 between Chiverton Cross and Langarth Park has also reopened.

Diversions had been in place over the weekend as part of work to remove the roundabout, described as "Cornwall's worst accident hot-spot".

The A30 had been due to reopen at 06:00 but the closure "overran its pre-agreed end time", National Highways said.

It added as the road opened that "residual delays" were clearing.

Highways heads said traffic would use the new layout at Chiverton, keeping access open to the A390, A3075 and B3277, while work continues to build a flyover.

The work is being carried out as part of a £330m scheme to convert the section of the A30 from Carland Cross to Chiverton Cross into a dual carriageway.

NATIONAL HIGHWAYS
A flyover will be built over Chiverton Cross for the A30

