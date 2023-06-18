Penzance: Emergency services raise awareness of water safety

Penzance Water Safety Day
Penzance Water Safety Day was held to show people how to prevent getting into trouble in the sea

Emergency services are raising awareness of water safety in Cornwall ahead of the school summer holidays.

HM Coastguard, the RNLI and police divers gave demonstrations and provided advice in Penzance on Saturday.

The aim of Penzance Water Safety Day was to show people how to prevent getting into trouble in the sea.

Olly Bayliss, Cornwall Council community safety officer, said there had been a number of recent near-misses.

"Luckily nothing too serious, but we're all about preventing that from happening," he said.

"So any kind of work we can do to raise that awareness is going to be helpful."

The RNLI gave demonstrations and provided advice to people in Penzance

PC Phil Cotton, from Devon and Cornwall Police, said the coast was really busy at the moment.

"With that becomes more incidents," he said.

"Not everyone goes out to get themselves into trouble - it's just a case of thinking before you put to sea."

Gareth Critchley, from the RNLI, added: "People do make mistakes and sometimes it's just the fact that they don't know."

