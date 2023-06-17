A30 Chiverton closure: Major work under way with diversions in place
- Published
A major transformation of Cornwall's road network is under way.
The A30 has shut from Scorrier junction to Boxheater junction until 06:00 BST on Monday for the installation of the new Chiverton Cross interchange.
The A390 between Chiverton Cross and Langarth Park and Ride has also been shut to traffic.
Major diversions are in place and National Highways is urging motorists to avoid the area on Saturday and Sunday.
A National Highways spokesperson said the work would see traffic "realigned on a new gyratory" as part of work to remove the Chiverton Cross roundabout, which was described as "Cornwall's worst accident hot-spot".
Eastbound traffic is being diverted via the A3075 to Goonhavern and the B3285 to rejoin the A30 at Boxheater.
Allow Twitter content?
This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy, external and privacy policy, external before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.
A30 westbound traffic and HGVs are being diverted via the A39, A393 and A3047.
Drivers are also asked to use this route to access Truro.
Ahead of the closure, villagers in Goonhavern said they were dreading the weekend work after 10 days of long tailbacks due to traffic lights for separate roadworks.
Derek Brooks said: "It's been since before Covid, the village has been excavated for every utility you could think of, it's just gone on and on and on - you do get fed up."
Hazel Squire said: "It's very frustrating... it seems to have been going on forever and ever."
Access was to be maintained across the A30 via the B3284 at Chybucca for emergency service vehicles and key bus routes only.
Neil Winter, project manager, said: "The key message is if you can stay away, stay away but plan ahead and plan your journey effectively."
The work is being carried out as part of a £330m scheme to convert the section of the A30 from Carland Cross to Chiverton Cross into a dual carriageway.
Drivers using the A390, A3075 and B3277 will be able to use the new roundabout layout at Chiverton Cross after the work is complete.