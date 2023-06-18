Official naming ceremony for new RNLI Looe lifeboat
- Published
A new lifeboat in Looe is set to have an official naming ceremony on Sunday.
The RNLI's D class inshore lifeboat, which is inflatable, will be officially named Ollie Naismith II.
The Looe Lifeboat Appeal raised £111,000 for the new lifeboat in March 2022.
It was built in the Autumn of 2022 at the RNLI's inshore lifeboat centre on the Isle of Wight after the original Ollie Naismith reached the end of its operational life.
The naming ceremony will take place at 15:00 BST outside Looe Lifeboat Station.
Looe RNLI lifeboat operations manager Dave Haines said: "The D Class has the ability to deal with strong surf conditions, giving our crews the confidence to undertake rescues close to shore, amongst the rocks and gullies, as well as responding to incidents along the navigable parts of the East and West Looe rivers above the bridge."
He added: "We are extremely grateful to the community of Looe and supporters from further afield who undertook all manner of fundraising activities or made donations to the appeal."
The original boat was named after teenager Ollie Naismith, who died after his car hit a tree at Latchbrook on the A38 in December 2009.
Mr Naismith's father John Naismith will hand the boat into the care of the RNLI, and his mother Maxine will carry out the official naming.