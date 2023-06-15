Police officer appears in court on coercive behaviour charge
A police officer has appeared in court accused of coercive behaviour.
PC Jessica Smith, 32, appeared via video link at Bristol Magistrates' Court accused of one count of coercive behaviour and an offence under the Malicious Communication Act.
The officer, who serves with Devon and Cornwall Police and is from Hayle, did not enter pleas to the two charges against her.
The case was sent to Exeter Crown Court.
District Judge Joanna Dickens released Ms Smith on conditional bail.
The offences allegedly happened in Cornwall between January 2021 and June 2022.
Devon and Cornwall Police previously confirmed Ms Smith had been suspended from duty since her arrest in August 2022.
